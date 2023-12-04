ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 5.8 %

ATIP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.08) by ($0.34). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 184.00% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.48 million. On average, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 800,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 594,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

