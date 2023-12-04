ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ATIP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.08) by ($0.34). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 184.00% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.48 million. On average, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
