Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Atkore worth $26,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $132.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $164.76.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

