Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $316.15, but opened at $324.00. Atrion shares last traded at $334.00, with a volume of 3,054 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David A. Battat purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.83. The stock has a market cap of $585.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

