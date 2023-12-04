Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 710 at Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 710 ($8.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.47) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday.

LON:ATG traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 521 ($6.58). The company had a trading volume of 105,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.23). The firm has a market cap of £633.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,366.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 593.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 676.53.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

