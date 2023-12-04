Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 710 at Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 710 ($8.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.47) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday.
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
