Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.47) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.37) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Auction Technology Group Trading Up 6.2 %
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
