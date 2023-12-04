Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.47) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.37) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Auction Technology Group stock traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 521 ($6.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 593.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 676.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £633.22 million, a PE ratio of 17,366.67 and a beta of 1.59. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.23).

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

