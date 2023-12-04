Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 6th

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 6th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th.

Aurora Mobile Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JG stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.