Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 586,247 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,580,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 222,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

