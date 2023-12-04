Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

