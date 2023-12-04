AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $188.00 at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.35.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.86. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,521 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

