Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.18

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.18 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 17303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,648,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

