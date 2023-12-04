Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1,598.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,321 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after buying an additional 323,609 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 450,366 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 159,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,299. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

