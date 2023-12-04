AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,362,635 shares in the company, valued at $11,064,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $124,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $146,800.00.
- On Monday, October 9th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,308.00.
- On Thursday, October 5th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $31,283.00.
AvePoint Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AvePoint by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AvePoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.
