AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,362,635 shares in the company, valued at $11,064,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $124,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $146,800.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,308.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $31,283.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AvePoint by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AvePoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

