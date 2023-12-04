AWM Capital LLC Acquires 124,780 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,780 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

