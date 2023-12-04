AWM Capital LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 13.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 610,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,330. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

