AWM Capital LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

AWM Capital LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 8.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 169,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,314. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

