Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 125.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 1.5% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 261,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 123,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.06. 191,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

