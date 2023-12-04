AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

