Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.96. Azul shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 213,588 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Azul by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

