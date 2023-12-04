Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $9.89. 500,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 124.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Azul by 3,578.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

