AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.92

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 29174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.