Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 50,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,603,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,822,552.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 70,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $653,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $456,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 65,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $567,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $291,900.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $358,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 225,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $171,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

