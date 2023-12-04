B. Riley Begins Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.69.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

