B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,046,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 500,455 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $683.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.63.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,778,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 104,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

