Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 14,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock remained flat at $33.79 during trading on Monday. 3,407,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,255. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.