Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raises Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1137 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

BMO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 677,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,211. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

