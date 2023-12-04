Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$127.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.52.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$113.77. 528,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,475. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$137.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$109.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.671126 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

