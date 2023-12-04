Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Banner worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 129.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 703,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 397,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Banner by 32.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 752,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,858,000 after buying an additional 182,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 646.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 167,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

