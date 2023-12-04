Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 30,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.42. 14,455,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,192,423. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 591.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

