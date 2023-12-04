Barrington Research Cuts ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target to $7.50

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO remained flat at $5.47 on Monday. 212,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $519.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 83.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands



ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.



