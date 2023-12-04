Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. 160,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

