Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of BASFY opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

