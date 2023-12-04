Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Basf
Basf Trading Up 1.2 %
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Basf
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Basf
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.