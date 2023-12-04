Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Up 6.5%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 2,184,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,466,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,050,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.