Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 37,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 761% compared to the average volume of 4,328 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE BBWI traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.81. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.