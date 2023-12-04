Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Up 10.0% in November

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE:BLCO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $15.82. 582,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

