Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $15.45 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after buying an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 84,111 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

