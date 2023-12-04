Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.80

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €130.80 ($142.17) and last traded at €130.30 ($141.63), with a volume of 110765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €129.75 ($141.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of €123.62 and a 200-day moving average of €121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

