BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 4.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.87 and last traded at $179.23. 51,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 221,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.49.

Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.82 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

