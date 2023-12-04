Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 25,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 61,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

BLTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

