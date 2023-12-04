Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 700 ($8.84) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 85.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHT. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.42) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 5,800 ($73.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.47) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,675 ($59.05).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON AHT traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,923 ($62.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,878.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,177.64. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,386 ($55.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.94). The stock has a market cap of £21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,630.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($65.35), for a total value of £7,761,000 ($9,802,955.67). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.