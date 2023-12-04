Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of LON ECOR traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 89.90 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 355,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,959. The stock has a market cap of £231.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,798.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 159 ($2.01).

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,029 ($6,352.15). In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,388.91). Also, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £5,029 ($6,352.15). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,999. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

