Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $7.57

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.94. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 2,393,460 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

