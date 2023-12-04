Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Daren John Morris Purchases 32,500 Shares

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £62,075 ($78,407.22).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris acquired 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,496.65).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris bought 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £182,000 ($229,885.06).

On Monday, October 23rd, Daren John Morris sold 4,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,599.60).

On Friday, October 20th, Daren John Morris purchased 125,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £243,750 ($307,881.77).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Daren John Morris acquired 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($252,620.94).

On Friday, October 6th, Daren John Morris bought 75,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($189,465.71).

On Monday, October 2nd, Daren John Morris purchased 44,419 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £91,058.95 ($115,016.99).

On Tuesday, September 26th, Daren John Morris acquired 400,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,061,007.96).

Big Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at GBX 187.87 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,241.67 and a beta of 0.63. Big Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 168.58 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.79).

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

See Also

