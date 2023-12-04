Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) PT Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $0.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Big Tree Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIGG opened at $0.00 on Monday. Big Tree Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Big Tree Group

Big Tree Group, Inc engages in sourcing, contractual manufacturing, distributing, and exporting toys and related products. It sources various toys that are made of plastic, wood, metal, wool, and electronic materials primarily targeting children from infants to teenagers. The company offers infant appliances, games, balls, dolls, stuffed toys, transformers, racing track sets, play sets, water toys, and educational toys that could be operated by battery, manual power, wire control, remote control, voice control, infrared ray control, and other applications, as well as offers Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) products.

