Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,674 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,090,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

