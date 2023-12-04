Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 22,727 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 1,333,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

