BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stake Raised by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,538 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.4% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 324,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 99,711 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 944,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $13.58. 44,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $597.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.61.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,216 shares of company stock worth $711,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

