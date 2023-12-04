Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Up 15.3%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.23. 394,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 668,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $757.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 980,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 120.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

