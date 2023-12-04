Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Up 15.3%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.23. 394,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 668,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.
Biomea Fusion Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $757.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.