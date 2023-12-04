BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

BioVie Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioVie will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioVie news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $26,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BioVie by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioVie by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

