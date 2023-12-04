Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.78

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Price Performance

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.