Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) PT Raised to $5.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
Bit Digital Price Performance
Shares of BTBT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 203.39% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.