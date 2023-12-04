Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) PT Raised to $5.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTBT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 203.39% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bit Digital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 43.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

